Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Stake Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 140,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 827,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

