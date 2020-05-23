New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 13,672 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $24.75 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,571.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,556 shares of company stock worth $2,077,143. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

