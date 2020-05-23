New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $2,462,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 301,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.