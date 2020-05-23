Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Perspecta worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. FMR LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perspecta by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Perspecta by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Perspecta by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRSP. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

