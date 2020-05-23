Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 310.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,268.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $107.05 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

