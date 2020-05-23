Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $3,686,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWN opened at $62.82 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

