BlackRock Inc. Takes $123.96 Million Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,149,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,961,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.35% of Diversified Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,847,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

DHC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.