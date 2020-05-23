Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,985 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.89% of Wolverine World Wide worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWW opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

