Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $511,000 Investment in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $43,207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after acquiring an additional 193,903 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 19,516.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 83,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $3,715,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Andrew Adams acquired 27,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,473,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,151 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $52.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. National Health Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

