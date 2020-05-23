Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,314 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of National Fuel Gas worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $740,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.8% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NFG stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

