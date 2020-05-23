New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 67,290 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.87% of Gray Television worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 152,528 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,847,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

