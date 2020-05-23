State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 44,400 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $24.24 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.