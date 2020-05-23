Aperio Group LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 341,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $737.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

