Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,534,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after buying an additional 193,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,712,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $43,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

In other National Health Investors news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,421 in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

