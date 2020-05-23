Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 782 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,278.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,975.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

