Brokerages Set Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Target Price at $34.33

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

MEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

