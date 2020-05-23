Brokerages Set Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Target Price at $34.33

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

MEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Methode Electronics Inc. Target Price at $34.33
Brokerages Set Methode Electronics Inc. Target Price at $34.33
Adverum Biotechnologies Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Adverum Biotechnologies Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Autodesk Price Target Cut to $230.00
Autodesk Price Target Cut to $230.00
Oragenics Shares Gap Down to $0.63
Oragenics Shares Gap Down to $0.63
Mason King Acquires 12,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares Stock
Mason King Acquires 12,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares Stock
Susan H. Tousi Sells 300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. Stock
Susan H. Tousi Sells 300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report