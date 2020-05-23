Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.87.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.96. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,639,556. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

