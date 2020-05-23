Mason King Acquires 12,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Director Mason King bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFB opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,072,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 647,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.