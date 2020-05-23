Susan H. Tousi Sells 300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,754 shares in the company, valued at $16,713,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $354.70 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

