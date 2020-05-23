AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,996 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 145,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 517,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,113,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $33.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21.

