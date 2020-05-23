Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,996 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF
AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,996 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF
Johnson & Johnson Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC
Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Zendesk Inc Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC
Zendesk Inc Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC
AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $380,000 in Cloudera Inc
AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $380,000 in Cloudera Inc
AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 608 Shares of ANSYS, Inc.
AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 608 Shares of ANSYS, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report