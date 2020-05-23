Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,205,000 after acquiring an additional 931,805 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after acquiring an additional 310,288 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zendesk by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, Director Caryn Marooney sold 8,571 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $652,938.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $326,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,160 shares of company stock worth $8,959,206. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $81.93 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zendesk from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zendesk from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

