AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $380,000 in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,272,000 after buying an additional 274,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,932,000 after buying an additional 1,602,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after buying an additional 144,662 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,982,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 560,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after buying an additional 163,159 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In other Cloudera news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 447,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $3,775,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,910.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,034,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,543,795. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $9.51 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.