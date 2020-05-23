AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 608 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,164,000 after acquiring an additional 387,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,739,000 after purchasing an additional 87,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,050,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,277 shares of company stock worth $3,739,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $266.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.