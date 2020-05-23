Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.70 Million Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 950,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $45,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

