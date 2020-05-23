AE Wealth Management LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 117.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $108.51 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.65.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,955.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,488,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,337.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,872 shares of company stock valued at $17,649,686. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

