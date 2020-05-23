Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 58,735 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WABCO were worth $46,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of WABCO by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of WABCO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WABCO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WABCO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WABCO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBC opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.82. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.20 and a 1 year high of $136.45. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. Research analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

