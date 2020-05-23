Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 403.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.1% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $144.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average of $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

