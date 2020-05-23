AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $357,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $21,921,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 850,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,151,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,120,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,036,000 after buying an additional 238,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

