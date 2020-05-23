O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.30. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.