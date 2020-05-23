Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.76 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $45,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after buying an additional 961,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,324,000 after purchasing an additional 227,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth $142,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $126.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average is $122.61.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

