AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

