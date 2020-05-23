AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,996 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF
AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,996 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF
Johnson & Johnson Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC
Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Zendesk Inc Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC
Zendesk Inc Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC
AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $380,000 in Cloudera Inc
AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $380,000 in Cloudera Inc
AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 608 Shares of ANSYS, Inc.
AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 608 Shares of ANSYS, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report