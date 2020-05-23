Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AIV has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.87. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,069,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 41.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.