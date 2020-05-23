Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,850,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.