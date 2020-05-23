AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $404,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4,180.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,692,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,600 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

