Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,072,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $46,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Unum Group stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

