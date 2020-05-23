First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,433 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $92.99 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

