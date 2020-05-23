First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Paylocity worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,762,000 after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,349,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,241,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,423,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $6,555,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,652. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Paylocity stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.65. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

