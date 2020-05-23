First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 10,551 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $14,283,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NYSE:EQM opened at $18.99 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.18 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM)

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,433 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,433 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 64,617 Shares of Voya Financial Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 64,617 Shares of Voya Financial Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp
First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp
First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 10,551 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP
First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 10,551 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP
First Trust Advisors LP Buys 4,306 Shares of Signature Bank
First Trust Advisors LP Buys 4,306 Shares of Signature Bank
First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in York Water Co
First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in York Water Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report