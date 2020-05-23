First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 10,551 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $14,283,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

NYSE:EQM opened at $18.99 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.18 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.