First Trust Advisors LP Buys 4,306 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,064 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Signature Bank worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.15.

SBNY stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

