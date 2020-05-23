First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.35% of York Water worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in York Water by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in York Water during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in York Water by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in York Water by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YORW shares. BidaskClub downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.14. York Water Co has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.63%. Analysts expect that York Water Co will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

