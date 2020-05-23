First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $222.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.32 and a 200-day moving average of $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83.
Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.64.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
