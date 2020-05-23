First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $222.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.32 and a 200-day moving average of $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

