First Trust Advisors LP Sells 114,998 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,998 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,307. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WAL opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

