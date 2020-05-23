Insider Selling: Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00.

Fortinet stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $149.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

