Robin Josephs Sells 12,500 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Director Robin Josephs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robin Josephs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Robin Josephs sold 25,000 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $499.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12. QuinStreet Inc has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

