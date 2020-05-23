Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,907 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,246,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,548,000 after buying an additional 62,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,458,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 487,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,124,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 55,825 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Shares of VAC opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

