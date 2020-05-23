Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $615,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $405,030.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,823 shares of company stock worth $14,607,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EBS. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

EBS opened at $82.49 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

