Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $49,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 134.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 51,964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 179,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 187,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $25.12 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,511.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $71,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,641.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

