Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Brink’s worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,113,000 after acquiring an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,113,000 after acquiring an additional 557,771 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,574,000 after acquiring an additional 84,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,851,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BCO opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $97.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,227,228.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,852. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Standpoint Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

