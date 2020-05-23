Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Blackbaud worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Blackbaud by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Blackbaud by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLKB. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.97 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

